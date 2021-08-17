After the UNESCO Liverpool ruling, ‘property tycoons will salivate.’

A Liverpool MP has criticised UNESCO’s decision to delist Liverpool as a World Heritage Site as “stunningly short-sighted.”

Riverside MP Kim Johnson worries that the ruling will make the city far more vulnerable to developer threats.

During a committee session in China last month, a UNESCO committee agreed to withdraw Liverpool’s status, which it has enjoyed since 2004.

A quarrel has erupted over Liverpool City Council’s climate change record.

The decision was made based on “the irreversible loss of features conveying the extraordinary universal value of the property,” according to the World Heritage Committee.

UNESCO cited the city’s north docks as one of its main worries, citing Peel’s Liverpool Waters project and Everton’s new stadium as examples.

Ms Johnson, who won the Liverpool Riverside constituency in the 2019 General Election, has now spoken out against UNESCO’s decision.

“UNESCO’s decision to deprive our magnificent city of Liverpool of its world heritage title is astoundingly counterproductive,” she wrote for Comment Central. It was taken by a secret group of people thousands of miles away who last visited the city a decade ago, and it doesn’t reflect the millions of pounds spent on dozens of listed structures. Instead, it threatens to undo Liverpool’s history and heritage preservation efforts.

“I am a very proud Scouser and share the intense pride we take in our history and legacy as the member of Parliament for Liverpool Riverside, representing the area where I was born, grew up, and currently live.

“The port’s history is complicated, comprising both its glorious status as a center of the industrial revolution and the horrible stain of its pivotal participation in the transatlantic slave traffic. The decision to rescind Liverpool’s world heritage title is a major blow to the community and council’s efforts to honor, recognize, and reconcile these histories in this space.”

UNESCO cited a “severe deterioration” of these historic buildings as a reason for their decision, but she said that it “removes essential funding that has conserved the docks so elegantly and risks opening up the area more to a free-for-all of profit-driven constructions.”

“Property tycoons will already be drooling at the thought of,” she continued.

“The summary comes to an end.”