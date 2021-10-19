After the ‘unbearable’ loss of a teacher, students ‘purchased all the flowers in Woolton.’

St Julie’s Catholic High School staff and students have paid tribute to a cherished colleague who died only five days after being diagnosed with cancer.

Danielle Duffy, 38, from Netherley, died last Tuesday (October 12) in the Woolton Marie Curie Hospice.

The mother of two, who was the head of social sciences at St Julie’s Catholic High School, was mourned by the school’s employees and students.

Students ‘purchased virtually all the flowers in Woolton,’ according to the school’s headteacher.

Danielle went to Whiston Hospital after feeling sick in August and was diagnosed with ‘cancer of unknown origin’ on October 7.

Her distraught ‘close-knit’ family said neither they nor Danielle expected her death to come only five days later, despite the fact that she was scheduled to begin chemotherapy the following Monday.

She had worked at St Julie’s for a decade as a business teacher and department head, and was the mother of Isabella, three, and Daniel, seven.

Tim Alderman, the headteacher, characterized the loss as “unbearable.”

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “Danielle was promoted to Curriculum Leader for Social Sciences, including ICT, which was a vast and difficult position.

“Danielle had a commanding presence, was knowledgeable, articulate, and kind.

“Danielle was well-liked and highly-respected throughout the city, as well as in her curriculum topic circles.

“Along with colleagues from many other schools, she organized citywide teacher training days, held network meetings, and participated in moderation meetings.

“She was the type of person who people listened to because she knew her business and was enthusiastic about ensuring that all students, regardless of who they were or where they came from, received the finest education possible.

“It’s been nearly impossible to bear the loss of such a vivacious young woman and mother.

“However, staff have been motivated by the students she taught, particularly the Sixth Form students, who, after the initial shock, went out and bought probably all the flowers in Woolton to bring back to our Chapel and display them in her memory and honor.”

“She has influenced the next generation of Liverpool’s self-assured young women.”

Beth Gore, a colleague, said: “Danielle’s willpower and will to succeed were inspiring.

“She was always cheerful.”

