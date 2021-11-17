After the two sides reach a new agreement, China will grant one-year work visas to American journalists.

The United States and China have achieved an agreement to relax journalistic restrictions in both countries.

According to the China Daily newspaper, the deal was reached before the countries’ virtual conference. China will grant American journalists one-year multiple-entry work visas under the provisions of the agreement. Similarly, the United States will grant Chinese journalists the same type of visa. As “duration of status” difficulties arise, both countries will undertake measures to address them.

“We hope that the United States will keep its promise to put relevant measures and policies in place as soon as possible and work with China to create favorable conditions for both (nations’) media to continue to work and live in each other’s countries,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, during a daily briefing to reporters.

The Associated Press was also informed of the arrangement by the US State Department. They stated in it that the other country is dedicated to giving visas to American journalists “if they are eligible under all applicable laws and regulations.” “We will also continue to provide visas to (Chinese) journalists who are otherwise eligible for the visa under US law,” the State Department added. Over the years, the governments’ limitations on journalists have fuelled tensions between China and the United States. According to the Associated Press, the United States “cut 20 visas issued to Chinese state media journalists” in 2020, causing China to expel journalists working for American news organizations. According to China Daily, the new accord aimed to reverse this judgment.

“Further China-US cooperation is hoped to bring more good news to the two countries’ media outlets,” the publication wrote.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The deal signals some progress on a subject that has strained relations for a long time, but details must yet be worked out. COVID- A major breakthrough in media relations is also hampered by 19 travel restrictions and long-standing obstacles faced by foreign media in China.

Zhao did not provide a timetable for implementation.

China has also agreed to extend the validity of U.S. journalist visas from the current 90 days to one year.

“We have agreed to extend the validity of U.S. visas on a reciprocal basis.” This is a condensed version of the information.