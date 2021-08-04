After the travel list was updated, every country was placed on the green, amber, and red lists.

In the most recent travel assessment, the government announced revisions to the green, amber, and red lists.

Seven new countries have been added to the green list, while a number of other tourism attractions have been reduced from red to amber status.

The government also reaffirmed, as predicted, that newcomers from France will no longer be required to self-isolate.

Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania, and Norway will also be included to the green list, removing the need for people to segregate when returning to the UK from those countries.

New travel limits for UK tourists have been issued by Spain, Greece, France, and other countries.

The flags of India, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates will change from red to amber, removing the need for solitary visitors to spend 11 nights at a quarantine hotel that costs £1,750.

Mexico, Georgia, La Reunion, and Mayotte, on the other hand, will be placed on the no-fly list.

The modifications will take effect at 4 a.m. on Sunday.

From August 12, the cost of a single stay in a quarantine hotel will rise from £1,750 to £2,285.

An additional adult sharing a room will cost £1,430, up from £650 now.

According to the government, this is to “better represent the higher expenditures involved.”

The travel sector was concerned that Spain might be put to the blacklist.

The government declared that the amber status will be maintained, but advised travelers arriving in the UK from Spain to have a PCR test as part of the necessary pre-departure test “as a precaution against the virus and variations’ increased prevalence in the country.”

The government warned that UK clinicians and scientists should “stay in regular communication with their counterparts in Spain to be updated of the newest data and picture of cases,” according to a statement.

“We are dedicated to opening up international travel safely, taking advantage of the advances we’ve made via our successful vaccination campaign, and helping connect families, friends, and businesses throughout the world,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“While we must be careful, today’s reforms reopen a variety of various vacation spots throughout the world, which is fantastic news for both the industry and the general public.”

“As we learn to live with this illness, we are continuing,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

