After the travel ban is lifted, anyone who received the AstraZeneca vaccine will be free to enter the United States.

According to the UK Government, Britons who have received two doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to enter the US once restrictions for the fully vaccinated are relaxed in November.

Despite the vaccination not being certified by the US Food and Drug Administration, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said he was “certain” that the AstraZeneca jab would be recognized by US border officials (FDA).

It comes as Downing Street was forced to deny that Boris Johnson was kept in the dark about Washington’s decision to reopen its borders in six weeks.

Former President Donald Trump imposed an 18-month blanket ban on foreign travelers entering the country at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, which will be lifted by the White House.

When questioned by reporters in New York whether Mr Johnson’s spokesman had received assurances from US officials that the AstraZeneca vaccine would be accepted, he said: “I have no indicators that it won’t be.”

“I am convinced that any vaccine we have used, every vaccine acquired in the UK and licensed by the NHS, clearly signed off by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency), and the WHO (World Health Organization) will be applicable.”

People who have gotten the Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson are considered completely vaccinated by the FDA, but travelers who have received the AstraZeneca vaccination will also be allowed to enter because the US recognizes the WHO’s approval.

The US announcement is a huge win for British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, as well as Heathrow Airport.

They have consistently blamed the travel ban for hampering passenger recovery during the Ebola outbreak.

Heathrow has dropped from first to tenth busiest airport in Europe in 2019, trailing competitors in Amsterdam, Paris, and Frankfurt.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction at US President Joe Biden’s decision to “reinstate transatlantic travel,” but afterwards faced concerns about whether he was kept in the dark about the decision.

Mr Johnson had earlier told reporters on the plane from London to America on Sunday, “I don’t think we’re necessarily going to crack it this week.”

