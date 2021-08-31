After the transfer window ends, this is how Liverpool wants their squad to look.

Liverpool have made a solid start in their bid to reclaim the Premier League title that Manchester City stole from them last season.

The Reds began the season with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at a bouncy Anfield, after a 3-0 win at promoted Norwich City. On Saturday, they were held to a tight 1-1 draw at home against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp has already named 24 different players in his matchday squad, demonstrating the depth of his talent pool.

However, Liverpool, like every other team, will be impacted by injuries, suspensions, and a lack of form.

The Washington Newsday examines how the Reds want their roster to appear by the end of the transfer deadline day.

With all three goalkeepers signing new contracts this summer, Liverpool has plenty of alternatives between the pipes. Alisson Becker is without a doubt the best player in the world, with Adrian putting pressure on Caoimhin Kelleher to take his place.

Loris Karius is out of contract with the Reds, who are eager to assist him in finding a new club.

Liverpool’s backline appears to be in good shape, thanks to the £36 million spent on Ibrahima Konate this summer and the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

The Reds would want to keep Nat Phillips, but will not stand in his way if he wants to leave and receives a suitable offer. Phillips’ condition will determine whether Rhys Williams is loaned out.

At left-back, Kostas Tsimikas has proven to be a capable backup to Andy Robertson, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first choice at right-back. Neco Williams was rumored to be permitted to depart for £10 million earlier this summer, but reports of interest have diminished in recent weeks.

Following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool fans speculated that the club will recruit a new midfielder this summer. While Klopp has kept an eye on a number of potential targets, he appears content with what he has.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner bring experience and defensive solidity to the team, while Thiago Alcantara has had a year to acclimate, and both Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have shown indications of rekindling their Anfield careers following injury troubles.