After the “tragic mess in Afghanistan,” Trump demands that Biden “resign in disgrace.”

After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on Sunday, former President Donald Trump called on Vice President Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace.”

In a statement, Trump said, “It is time for Joe Biden to retire in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen in Afghanistan, coupled with the massive spike in COVID, the Border crisis, the destruction of energy independence, and our damaged economy.”

“It shouldn’t be a huge deal,” he added, “because he wasn’t elected lawfully to begin with.”

He made another remark on Sunday, this time denouncing the Biden administration’s decision to remove US soldiers from Afghanistan.

In a statement, he stated, “What Joe Biden has done for Afghanistan is legendary.” “It will go down in history as one of America’s biggest defeats!”

The Taliban took control of the Afghan military and government on Sunday, as militant troops reached Kabul after sweeping power across the country in just over a week.

