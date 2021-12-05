After the tragic loss of a 13-year-old girl, her mother refuses to celebrate Christmas.

Three years after her daughter’s death, a devastated mother says she still doesn’t celebrate Christmas.

Eboney Cheshire died in the early hours of December 3, 2018, when she was just 13 years old.

The teen’s death was determined to be the result of MDMA, or ecstasy, poisoning.

Kerry Williams, Eboney’s mother, believes the medication was hidden in the teen’s drink.

The mother of two highlighted how stressful the holiday season is for her and her family.

“The day before Mom passed away, I was actually putting up the tree while she was sick on the couch, then we just stayed there watching Christmas movies together,” she told The Washington Newsday.

Mrs Williams discovered her daughter having a seizure in bed the next day, December 2, around 10.30 p.m. at their Rainhill home.

“I found her the next day, and she died in the early hours of December 3, so it’s incredibly terrible,” she added. “At first, I couldn’t even put the tree up at all.”

“But I have tiny nephews, so my family tells me I should make an effort, so I turned it into an Eboney tree; it’s all pink and has angel wings all over it, so it’s literally an Eboney tree, that’s how I see it, but no, I won’t be celebrating Christmas anymore; it’s just not the same.” “It’s not possible.” Eboney’s mother described how the 13-year-old was incredibly popular and aspired to be a doctor, with teachers at her school astonished by her intelligence since she was a child.

“At an unbelievably young age, she knew all of the capital cities of the world, and she would come out with massive words that her grandad would teach her, and this is from nursery age, her teachers would be so confused when she would come out with these words, and teachers would get her to repeat the words,” Mrs Williams said.

Eboney, who attended Rainhill High, has a 19-year-old brother, Leon.

Eboney, who attended Rainhill High, has a 19-year-old brother, Leon.

Leon had suffered from anxiousness, her mother explained, and this had driven him to.