After the tragedy, a GoFundMe for Waukesha Parade’s Youngest Victim has raised nearly $450,000 in just one week.

In recent days, donations from all around the country have come in for the victims of last week’s attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

As of Sunday morning, a GoFundMe page put up for the family of the incident’s youngest victim, Jackson Sparks, 8, who died on Tuesday, and his injured sibling, Tucker Sparks, 12, had raised around $440,000.

On November 21, a driver of an SUV crashed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring more than 60 more.

Jackson Sparks, a baseball player who had been marching in the parade with his team, died of his injuries days after undergoing brain surgery as a result of the attack.

His death was disclosed by his family in a GoFundMe post on Tuesday.

“By the grace of God, Tucker is miraculously recovering from his injuries and will be discharged home,” according to the page.

“Our precious Jackson sadly succumbed to his injuries and went away this afternoon,” the statement continued.

During the attack, Tucker received road rash and a cracked skull, according to the page.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel stated that as of Saturday evening, individuals from all around the country had contributed more than $2 million to victims through a number of ways.

According to the Journal Sentinel, the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which was established in the aftermath of the tragedy, has so far raised $1.8 million from 7,000 individual donations from all 50 states and 12 countries.

Over $1 million has been raised through over 30 confirmed GoFundMe accounts for victims of the incident. A large portion of the funds arrived in the days following the incident. Nearly $763,619 had been donated to 17 confirmed victim pages as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Julia, a child who was injured in the attack, has raised $131,000 so far through a GoFundMe campaign. Julia was in an intensive care unit after suffering brain trauma.

“Julia is fighting for her life. She was a victim of the Waukesha Christmas Parade’s needless violence. Julia and her dancing team were walking in the parade, bringing a smile to everyone’s face. She is who she is, after all “the page stated

The page’s organizer provided an update on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.