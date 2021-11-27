After the Thanksgiving holiday, a gunman opens fire on a bus in Michigan, striking passengers.

Before being shot dead by police in Kalamazoo, Michigan, a man allegedly opened fire on other bus passengers, hurting three people.

Officers responded to a “active shooter incident” at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving a call stating that bullets had been fired at the bus terminal, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers arrived to find a number of victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a call of shots fired at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center on North Burdick Street at 9:15 a.m. this morning. Officers from the Kansas Department of Public Safety arrived to find an active shooter situation.

— November 27, 2021, KDPS (@KalPublicSafety)

According to Police Chief Vernon Coakley of Michigan Live, officers shot the alleged shooter, Anthony Oliver, 54, as he stepped off the bus. According to authorities, he was provided medical help at the site before being brought to a local hospital.

According to WOOD-TV, Oliver died on Saturday afternoon. After shooting the three victims, he allegedly exchanged gunfire with multiple officers. There were no officers injured.

Oliver had no idea who the other passengers were.

NEWS FLASH: The shooter’s suspect has been confirmed deceased. Anthony Oliver, 54, was identified by @KalPublicSafety. After shooting three passengers on a Metro bus, investigators said he exchanged gunfire with “multiple” officers.

November 27, 2021 — David Horak (@DavidHorakTV)

Three people were shot in the legs, but their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, according to Coakley of Michigan Live. They were transferred to hospitals in the area for treatment. “The suspect got on a bus and started shooting,” Coakley said.

Police have not revealed a suspected motivation or the events that led up to the shooting, which is still being investigated.

As police investigate, streets near the station have been closed and the city’s metro bus services have been suspended for the rest of Saturday.

Because rounds were fired by local police, the Michigan State Police will also investigate the shooting.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday on Saturday afternoon, but no response had been received by the time of publication. This story will be updated with new information. This is a condensed version of the information.