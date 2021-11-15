After the terror assault, the leader of Wirral said, “Wirral stands shoulder to shoulder with Liverpool.”

Following yesterday’s “terrorist event” in Liverpool, the leader of Wirral Council has written a warning to the city’s residents.

After receiving reports of an explosion, police, fire, and ambulance services, as well as a bomb disposal unit, were called to Liverpool Women’s Hospital yesterday morning.

One man died as a consequence of the cab bomb, while another was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Merseyside Police.

At Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a cab driver narrowly avoids a car explosion.

The explosion is being treated as a “terrorist attack,” according to police.