After the terrible death of his first wife, Gemma, Simon Thomas marries again.

Simon Thomas married Derrina Jebb last weekend, four years after the devastating death of his first wife Gemma.

On Saturday, Simon, a Sky Sports presenter, married Derrina at Norwich Cathedral.

The joyful groom, 48, simply posted a gorgeous photo of their big day: “Love. Wins.”

A man died after collapsing while climbing in Snowdonia.

Friends, relatives, and even a few famous faces were in attendance for their religious ceremony, including children’s TV host Angellica Bell, who commented on Instagram, “Thank you for letting us share your beautiful day.”

According to Mirror Online, the gorgeous groom wore a navy three-piece suit with a fitting waistcoat and jacket, as well as a fine pale grey tie.

Instagram

After exchanging vows, he and his new bride, 30, joined hands and made their way back up the aisle, surrounded by whooping and clapping from their wedding guests.

Derrina looked stunning in a white off-the-shoulder wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline and fitted bodice that flowed out over her hips.

Her short veil, thrown back over her tumbling wavy locks and fastened in place with an embroidered clasp, gave her a happy expression.

As she escorted her groom to the cathedral doors, her hanging pearl earrings matched the soft cream and pink roses in her bouquet perfectly.

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak delaying many couples’ plans, Simon and Derrina were able to host a riotous reception at Oxnead Hall in Norfolk.

For the party, the bride changed into a white beaded camisole top and a floor-length white skirt, swapping her heels for a pair of white flip-flops to dance the night away in comfort and flair.

Simon and his bride were married on the same day as England crushed Ukraine 4-0 in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, and the guests celebrated by dancing beneath a giant marquee to the Lightning Seeds’ Football’s Coming Home.

As their ecstatic friends let their hair down around them, a beaming Derrina could be seen bouncing on her new husband’s shoulders.

Simon couldn’t stop grinning as he and Derrina made their love public in front of their friends and family, later whirling her around the courtyard.

His summary comes to a close.