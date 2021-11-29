After the term was banned, the buyer promised to change the derogatory name of the ski resort.

According to the Associated Press, the new owner of a ski mountain resort in Maine has promised to remove a derogatory term for Native American women from the resort’s name, a move that comes two decades after the state banned the slur from being used in the names of communities and public landmarks. Perry Williams, managing partner of Big Lake Development Co., guaranteed that once the investment group’s purchase was completed, the Big Squaw Mountain Resort near Greenville would be given a new name.

“Things are about to change.” “There’s no denying that,” Williams stated.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Williams, who hopes to close on the property in the coming months, has not yet decided on a new name.

“We’ll evaluate a variety of names before deciding on the best one. It’s not as simple as it appears. “However, we will undoubtedly change the name,” Williams stated. “We want to do the right thing,” said the group. The potential renaming ideas, according to Penobscot National Tribe Ambassador Maulian Dana, are “about time.”

The planned rebranding of the Maine resort is part of a nationwide campaign to remove disparaging titles from sports facilities, buildings, and teams. In September, a popular ski resort in California’s Olympic Valley, which hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, changed its name to Palisades Tahoe after decades of lobbying by regional tribes.

“It was the correct thing to do, and I believe it will have an impact.” “I believe we’ll be perceived as a more inviting, inclusive resort and community,” said Dee Byrne, President and COO of Palisades Tahoe.

After the state outlawed the term “squaw” from public place names like cities, mountains, and lakes in 2000, the name of the Maine mountain was changed to Big Moose Mountain. However, because the ski resort is a privately owned business, the disparaging word had persisted.

According to academics, the word “squaw,” which is taken from the Algonquin language, may have initially simply meant “woman,” but it has evolved into a misogynist and racist epithet to denigrate Indigenous women over decades.

Dana, who lives in Maine, is delighted that the new owners will change the name, which the previous owner refused to do.

