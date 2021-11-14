After the taxi explosion, Boris Johnson sends a message to Liverpool.

After a cab detonated outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, killing one person, the Prime Minister addressed a message to the city.

Boris Johnson called the explosion “terrible” and praised the emergency services’ professionalism.

The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts are with all those who have been affected by today’s tragic incident in Liverpool.

Emergency services have been called to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, and live updates are being provided.

“I want to express my gratitude to the emergency services for their prompt response and professionalism, as well as the police for their ongoing investigation.”

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, had earlier tweeted: “I’m kept up to date on a regular basis.