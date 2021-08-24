After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, an escaped woman claims the Taliban had sex with dead bodies.

Muskan, an Afghan woman, had fled the country after the Taliban ousted the government and seized control of Kabul. She previously worked for the Afghan police force and is now based in India.

Muskan, speaking to local media in India, described the country’s dire situation. The woman stated that the Jihadist organization would kidnap or murder women, and that they were also involved in necrophilia, or having sex with corpses.

“They also rape dead bodies. They don’t care if the victim is alive or dead… “Can you believe it?” According to the North-Eastern Chronicle, Muskan stated.

Muskan claimed she was threatened while in Afghanistan and had no choice but to resign her employment and flee the country in order to survive. According to News 18, she stated that women working for the government in the country are quite likely to face a tragic fate if they do not evacuate.

Muskan’s charges come only days after news revealed that Taliban members shot and killed a lady for not wearing a burqa out in public. Just hours before, the Islamist terrorist group pledged to respect women’s rights.

The Taliban’s longtime spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, had stated that the country’s new de facto authorities will protect women’s rights within the parameters of their interpretation of Sharia law. He also enabled girls to return to school and encouraged women to return to work.

Concerns for Afghanistan’s residents, particularly women, intensified when the country fell under Taliban administration, as analysts and campaigners said the country had once again become a dangerous place.

Najla Ayoubi, a former Afghan judge, told Sky News that she had been communicating with individuals in the nation and has heard examples of “poor behavior and violence against women.”

In northern Afghanistan, according to Ayoubi, one lady was “put on fire because she was suspected of lousy cooking for Taliban fighters.” Ayoubi went on to say that she had to leave for her life because she spoke up in support of women and their rights.

Taliban severely implemented Sharia law during its first reign in the country, from 1996 to 2001, by publicly flogging women who did not cover their faces and left their houses without being escorted by a male relative. Women's rights has long been a source of contention for the group.