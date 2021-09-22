After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, FBI Director James Comey expressed concern that some extremists in the United States would be inspired to attack.

According to the Associated Press, FBI Director Christopher Wray is afraid that the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s quick takeover could motivate some U.S.-based radicals to attack.

Domestic terrorism cases have “exploded” since the spring of 2020, according to Wray, from approximately 1,000 to around 2,700 cases involving individuals motivated by racial and political grievances.

Officials cautioned that the United States would need to be prepared to deal with an upsurge in extremist activity both at home and abroad if other Westerners were inspired to commit acts of violence.

“We are afraid that, among other things, developments in Afghanistan would inspire more people to join the first bucket,” Wray said of the worldwide terrorism threat. “As we go ahead over the next number of years, I believe we will see growth in both categories, unfortunately.”

Christine Abizaid, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee that the country’s terrorism threat is less “acute” than it was two decades ago, and that the threat posed in Afghanistan by Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) is primarily a regional threat at the moment. And, while extremist groups have never stopped preparing attacks against the United States, Wray believes the FBI is better positioned to stop them.

Officials from the United States said they’re keeping a watch on the situation in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban’s quick assault, particularly to see how Al-Qaeda or ISIS can recover to the point of being able to carry out an attack against the United States.

“I believe it’s fair to say that the development of those groups’ external operations capabilities is something we need to keep an eye on and see if it’s going to happen faster than we expected,” Abizaid said. “Afghanistan is currently a highly dynamic environment.”

Officials also defended the vetting mechanism in place to evaluate the backgrounds of Afghan refugees seeking entry into the United States. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the number of refugees denied has been reduced.