After the Taliban took charge, a UK official warned of an increase in morale and “inspired terrorism.”

According to the Associated Press, the chief of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency warned on Friday that the Taliban’s quick takeover in Afghanistan might lead to a “morale boost” among extremists and a “surge in inspired terrorism.”

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum told the BBC that the Taliban’s takeover and overthrow of the Afghan government had “heartened and empowered” people who could represent “greater risk” to the UK and other Western countries following NATO’s exit.

According to McCallum, the Taliban’s takeover means the UK must be “vigilant” for “inspired terrorism,” as well as the reemergence of “Al-Qaeda-style directed plans” against the West. He pointed out that terrorist threats don’t usually alter suddenly, especially when it comes to the presence of training camps, structures, and concrete schemes, which he described as “the kinds of things that Al-Qaeda had in Afghanistan at the time of 9/11.”

“However, even while those directed schemes and centrally coordinated elements of terrorism take a little longer to restore, what happens overnight…

Overnight, you may give extremists here or in other countries a psychological and morale boost,” McCallum added.

Since the United States and other NATO countries concluded their departure from Afghanistan, the Taliban has perpetrated a number of acts of violence. According to multiple media accounts, numerous Afghan journalists accused the gang of detaining them for hours and abusing them after they attempted to cover a demonstration.

According to the Guardian, a UN human rights officer indicated that the Taliban’s crackdown on protests resulted in four recorded deaths.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the last two decades, Islamist-inspired extremists have carried out a number of violent acts in the United Kingdom. On July 7, 2005, four suicide bombers killed 52 people on London subway trains and a bus, making it the bloodiest attack in the city’s history.

Individuals inspired by extremists such as the Islamic State militant group, but not commanded by them, have carried out many recent knife and vehicle attacks.

According to McCallum, British authorities have foiled 31 terrorist plans by Islamic and far-right extremists in the last four years. He added that 20 years after September 11, it was difficult to assess whether Britain was safer or less safe. This is a condensed version of the information.