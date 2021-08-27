After the suicide bombings in Kabul, the Pentagon said the US will continue its mission to evacuate citizens.

In the aftermath of Thursday’s Kabul airport explosion, Marine Corps General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. underlined America’s intention to carry out evacuations, saying at a press conference today, “we expected this would happen sooner or later.”

McKenzie acknowledged that the attack was carried out by the Islamic State terrorist organization’s Khorasan branch (ISIS-K), and that the event was quickly followed by militant group members shooting at US service men, killing 12 and injured 15.

“As the evacuation proceeds, we continue to focus on the protection of our soldiers and the evacuees,” McKenzie added. “Let me be clear: While we are pained by the loss of life, both American and Afghan, we will continue to carry out our mission.”

According to McKenzie, perhaps 1,000 Americans remain in the country. He stated that the US would do all possible to assist individuals who wish to flee.

ISIS-K, Afghanistan’s largest ISIS offshoot, has deployed its fighters surrounding the Kabul airport as the evacuation nears its end. McKenzie stated that the US has been assessing an ISIS threat for some days and that the attacks are expected to continue. He went on to say that US soldiers would work with the Taliban to avoid any more losses.

The Taliban, according to McKenzie, has deployed a security force around the airstrip. McKenzie said that before refugees reach this part of the security cordon, Taliban soldiers would examine them to make sure no bombs are transported near the airport.

McKenzie told reporters that he hasn’t heard anything to persuade him that the Taliban were responsible for the strikes. Given the group’s intention to take control of the airfield by August 31, he sees their interests matching with America’s right now.

McKenzie remarked, “They’ve been useful to work with as long as we’ve maintained that common person purpose connected.”

ISIS-K is seen as a threat by the Taliban. This is due to the organizations’ divergent views of Sharia law, which is a set of principles derived from the holy Quran that the Taliban uses to justify the political and cultural practices they want to impose on Afghan society.

The Taliban could face claims if ISIS-K continues to build dominance in the region and succeeds to persuade the Taliban’s more extremist members to join their ranks. This is a condensed version of the information.