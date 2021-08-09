After the ‘sudden death’ of a trucker, a murder suspect is expected to appear in court.

Following the death of a trucker in Runcorn, a murder suspect has been remanded in custody to appear in crown court tomorrow.

Rafal Marcin Seremak, 44, from Wolomin, Poland, is suspected of murdering Miroslaw Iwaniuk, 50, also from Poland, after an incident on Wednesday evening.

Mr Iwaniuk was transported to hospital by ambulance from a transport depot on Brindley Road in Astmoor Industrial Estate, but he died, according to Cheshire police.

Three males, aged 47, 41, and 44, were arrested on suspicion of murder after an examination into the circumstances surrounding the lorry driver’s “sudden death.”

Seremak was charged with murder and remanded in custody at North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court in Warrington on Saturday, with an appearance scheduled for tomorrow at Chester Crown Court.

The 47-year-old male was freed without charge, while the 41-year-old guy was released on conditional bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

