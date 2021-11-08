After the success of the first major public event after the lockdown, Liverpool is ‘officially returned.’

The most recent River of Light festival in Liverpool has been praised as the “most successful ever” and a welcome boost to the city’s cultural and evening economies.

The visual arts festival, which lasted 17 nights and attracted more than 150,000 visitors to the city center, was the city’s first big public event since the pandemic began.

The fourth River of Light, themed ‘Rhythm of the Light,’ featured 12 large-scale visual art pieces spanning a two-kilometer course across Liverpool’s city center and waterfront, with backdrops including Exchange Flags, Liverpool Town Hall, Liverpool ONE, Albert Dock, and Pier Head.

The arrests of ‘politically connected’ people has sparked a debate regarding Liverpool City Council’s finances.

The success of the event marks a huge step forward in the regeneration of the city center, which has been devastated by three lockdowns since March 2020.

It also reflects a revived belief in Liverpool’s ability to host publicly accessible cultural events, many of which had been dropped from the schedule in the last two years.

Parts of the city centre had their highest levels of footfall since the pandemic began, according to data collected by the Liverpool BID organization.

During the October half-term, more than 1.5 million people visited Liverpool city centre’s retail district, with a 20% increase in visitation from 6pm each night compared to the two weeks preceding to the festival.

River of Light also boosted Liverpool ONE, with 15 percent more diners in its eateries and a 44 percent rise in retail sales compared to the same period in October 2019.

Cllr Harry Doyle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, stated of the event’s success, “It now officially feels like Liverpool is returning.”

“From the moment the artworks were turned on, locals and visitors went to the waterfront to see what River of Light had to offer, and social media was swamped with incredible photographs of the city actually gleaming.”

“Even inclement weather on occasion didn’t deter people, as the preceding 17 nights have demonstrated.”

“The summary comes to an end.”