After the submarine spat between France and the United States, Blinken and Macron are looking to make amends in their meeting.

Following the announcement on September 15 of a three-way agreement known as AUKUS between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss ways to mend the rift, according to the Associated Press.

The AUKUS agreement did not include France, which reacted angrily to the cancellation of a multibillion-dollar submarine contract with Australia by recalling their ambassadors from both the US and Australia.

Officials from the United States agree that coordination with France and other EU members would have helped the AUKUS pact, and have taken steps to rebuild France’s trust.

The French ambassador had returned before to the meeting, and the meeting today, while private, was a step forward in reestablishing relations. Macron and Blinken agreed to use the meeting to “deepen and improve coordination,” according to a State Department official, who described the discussion as “extremely positive.”

Macron and Blinked discussed future cooperative initiatives between France and the United States, according to the official, which might be disclosed when Macron and President Joe Biden meet in Europe later this month. In a phone chat on September 22, Macron and Biden agreed to attempt to repair the damage.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

The official did not elaborate on the projects, but said they would most likely involve Indo-Pacific and Western efforts to counter China’s growing influence there and elsewhere, NATO and other trans-Atlantic objectives involving the European Union, and counter-terrorism cooperation in Africa’s Sahel region.

The “at length, face-to-face meeting” took place shortly after Blinken met with Macron’s national security advisor, Emmanuel Bonne, according to a French official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Bonne met with Blinken “to investigate possibilities of reengaging the relationship following the recall of the French ambassador, and to assist in restoring confidence between France and the United States,” according to the source.

Allies stabbed France in the back, French officials said, and they were disappointed that it happened after Biden declared “America is back” and committed to restore and value trans-Atlantic connections that had deteriorated during the Trump administration.

The French have stated repeatedly that healing the rift would take time and effort, and that the incident emphasizes the importance of Europe.