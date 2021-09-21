After the submarine deal, France is pressuring the EU to consider halting the trade agreement with Australia.

France encouraged its European Union allies on Tuesday to consider delaying negotiations on the bloc’s future trade agreement with Australia, citing dissatisfaction with a significant defense deal between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, according to the Associated Press.

During a meeting in Brussels, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said he will bring up the trade agreement and its security implications, known as AUKUS.

He went on to say that France will make sure it was discussed at EU summits and ministerial meetings in October.

Beaune told reporters, “It’s a matter of confidence.” “When you have your word, it has some significance amongst allies, democracies, and partners, and this word was not honoured in this situation… As a result, there is a breach of trust.”

Australia will terminate a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and instead buy nuclear-powered vessels from the United States as part of the Indo-Pacific security alliance. The French government claims it has been misled by the agreement, which comes as France prepares for elections in April.

“We must be firm, not as French but as Europeans,” Beaune said, “because it is an issue of how we work together as allies.”

“That is one of the topics that we must examine together,” Beaune said when asked if France will call a halt to trade discussions with Australia, which have been ongoing since 2018.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive department, conducts trade talks based on a mandate from the EU’s 27 member countries. The commission updates the countries on progress on a regular basis, but they are not directly involved, despite the fact that they can stymie progress.

Individual countries, on the other hand, have a veto over any trade agreement that requires unanimous approval.

Following the tumultuous U.S. pullout from Afghanistan late last month, Europeans saw the previously unannounced security deal as the second time in weeks that President Joe Biden has focused on a “America First” policy, comparable in content but not in tone to his predecessor Donald Trump.

It has sparked concerns about Europe’s ability to provide for its own security outside of the US-led NATO, prompting calls for the EU to acquire “strategic autonomy” from the military alliance, breaking its reliance on American forces. This is a condensed version of the information.