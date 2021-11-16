After the street became a murder scene, neighbors felt like “prisoners then evacuees.”

A number of evacuated residents of a south Liverpool flat considered to be important to a suspected terrorist’s bomb plot have been permitted to return to their homes.

Several families were taken from Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, by taxis and minibuses on Sunday night, as armed police barricaded the roadway.

Only half of a family who lives on the block today told The Washington Newsday that they had returned, citing lingering concerns as counter-terrorism officers stay on the streets.

Detectives suspect Emad Al Swealmeen planted the device that killed him and injured taxi driver David Perry outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning.

Although authorities have not revealed how the Improvised Explosive Device was made, they have stated that “major things” were located at the Rutland Avenue address rented by Al Swealmeen.

On Monday evening, a controlled explosion in a Sefton Park field next to the street was carried out in response to an item discovered by police.

“Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street [in Kensington]properties where searches are still ongoing,” stated senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks that night.

“We suspect he had rented the Rutland Avenue address after living at the Sutcliffe Street address for some time.

“We’re concentrating our efforts on the Rutland Avenue address, where we’ve recovered a number of valuable items.”

Some – but not all – of the evacuated residents were allowed to return home on Monday as the inquiry progressed.

“Last night at around 8pm, after approaching the police cordon and asking if we were permitted back into our homes, we were told ‘yes,'” one of them said of the chaos he had witnessed.

“Some neighbors are still uninformed that they are permitted to return home, and others are not.”

“Half of my family is now back at home, while the other half still doesn’t feel safe returning.”

On Tuesday morning, the father talked as police activity on his street continued. Security checks are still in place, as are restrictions on vehicle movement on the roadway.