After the state passed an anti-abortion law, ‘Anonymous’ hacked the Texas Republican Party website.

According to Texas Public Radio, the gang took over the party’s website for many hours and displayed an Anonymous banner as well as a Rick Astley music video.

According to the radio station, a statement on the website reads, “Texas: Taking voices from women to support theocratic disintegration of church/state barriers.”

According to the Daily Dot, the website includes a donation link for Planned Parenthood.

“Pro-abortion hackers modified our web page for a brief period before we took it down,” stated Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Texas Republican Party, in a statement to This website.

“We will beef up security and are grateful to the hackers for giving us with a fundraising opportunity—funds that will be used to push for even stronger Pro-Life legislation in Texas,” Rinaldi continued.

On Saturday, Jon Cooper, a former national finance chair of Draft Biden 2016, wrote on Twitter about the incident.

He tweeted, “It made my day to see the Texas GOP’s website hacked today in support of @PPFA,” referring to Planned Parenthood.

The new abortion rule, which was affirmed by the United States Supreme Court, prevents women from having abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions for incest or rape. It also allows individuals to sue doctors and others who help women have abortions after six weeks of pregnancy; anyone who sues successfully can win up to $10,000 in damages.

On Saturday, Anonymous declared the commencement of “Operation Jane,” a campaign to resist the new Texas law and those seeking to implement it. The gang stated that it will “exhaust bounty hunters’ investigative resources, snitch sites, and internet meeting areas until no one can maintain data integrity.”

A website for reporting Texas abortion infractions became inaccessible earlier this month after domain provider GoDaddy declared the site’s organizer, Texas Right to Life, had broken “several clauses” of its terms of service, including one barring the collecting of personal information. This is a condensed version of the information.