After the stars’ confessions, ITV’s I’m A Celebrity received a barrage of criticism.

I’m a famous person… Get Me Out of Here! Due to damage caused by Storm Arwen, Here was off the air for three evenings last week.

For their safety, the celebrities were transported from the castle in North Wales and placed in isolation.

However, with three million fewer views this year than previous, the producers are facing even more backlash from the audience.

After Naughty Boy’s spat with Kadeena, I’m a Celeb fans all say the same thing.

One of the many things that has irritated viewers is that most of the celebrity participants admitted to sneaking forbidden delicacies while in isolation, with just Danny Miller sticking to the rice and bean diet.

Frankie Bridge admitted to eating a whole Fruit & Nut and a bag of Squashies, while Louise Minchin claimed to have liked a Snickers bar – but it made her sick.

“I don’t think you’ll believe me – I stuck to it,” Danny replied when they inquired what he ate. I didn’t sleep in the bed at all.” He took a nap on the floor.

“I decided to simply stick to the rice and beans because I got myself into that pattern,” the Emmerdale actress explained. It was difficult, but I didn’t want to lose all of my hard work and effort by starting over and starving my body.” The disclosures did not impress fans, but Danny received a lot of appreciation.

“Danny had the proper idea of sticking to rice and beans while lying on the floor,” Emma said. I honestly hope he wins since he’s taken it so seriously since the beginning, when he claimed he’d ease into the diet and other things! #imaceleb.” “Of course they tried to smuggle items in,” Amy explained. It just proves they’ve been fed something other than rice and beans, which, in my opinion, destroys the objective of the show, but #ImACeleb.” “I think Danny was wise to stick to rice and beans because he won’t struggle like the others will if they go back to rice and beans,” Courtney stated. “The summary comes to an end.”