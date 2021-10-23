After the shooting of ‘Rust,’ ABC’s cop drama ‘The Rookie’ will only use airsoft guns on set.

Following an unintentional death on the set of the film Rust on Thursday, ABC’s police drama The Rookie has declared that no live ammunition will be allowed on set moving forward, and the show will exclusively film with airsoft firearms.

According to Deadline Hollywood, series creator Alexi Hawley delivered a memo to the cast and crew explaining that guns with live bullets would be prohibited on site and that gunfire effects would be applied after the fact.

According to Deadline, ABC and Entertainment One, the show’s production company, have already accepted the new policy.

“The awful events in New Mexico yesterday have shocked us all, and our hearts go out to Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza’s friends and family,” Hawley wrote in his memo.

“As of today, all firing on set on The Rookie will be Air Soft firearms with CG muzzle flashes added in post,” Hawley explained. “On the show, there will be no more ‘live’ weaponry.” Our cast and crew’s safety is far too vital. “There is no such thing as too much risk.” Hawley also encouraged members of the cast or crew who felt unsafe to contact him and discuss their concerns.

The Rookie is a 2018 film starring Nathan Fillion that follows John Nolan, a 45-year-old man who joins the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and becomes the department’s oldest rookie police officer.

As a police drama, the show features a lot of weaponry and firing in several of the episodes. While airsoft firearms can still be dangerous, the plastic pellets used are significantly less likely to cause permanent injury, and fatalities are extremely uncommon.

The new restriction was implemented one day after a terrible death on the set of Alec Baldwin’s next film, Rust, shook the entertainment community.

Baldwin killed the film’s cinematographer, Hutchins, and injured the director, Souza, while filming portions for the film at a ranch in New Mexico.

After the accident, CNN received a portion of a crew member’s 911 call, in which a lady claims that the prop gun used by Baldwin seemed to fire randomly. “I was sitting there, we were practicing, when the alarm went off, and I jumped out, and we all ran.” This is a condensed version of the information.