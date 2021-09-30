After the shooting of an 11-year-old girl, a 15-year-old suspect was arrested.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old suspect was detained after an 11-year-old girl from Wisconsin was shot and murdered at her apartment complex. The identity of the suspect has not been revealed.

Police and medical personnel were dispatched to the location after a report of a person shot in a two-story duplex in a Fitchburg, Wisconsin neighborhood at roughly 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. When police arrived, they discovered Carolanah Schenk, an 11-year-old victim who was taken to the local hospital but ultimately died from her injuries.

A 15-year-old suspect was apprehended on the site in connection with the incident. According to investigators, he was taken into temporary custody at the Dane County Jail and charged on a potential first-degree reckless homicide allegation. The Schenk family, according to neighbors, shared their downstairs home with another family, which included the 15-year-old suspect.

“For every child or teen fatally shot, another five suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds,” according to the Children’s Defense Fund. They also claim that one out of every five guns is sold without a background check, giving more guns to those under the age of 18.

According to the CDF, “gun violence is now the main cause of death for all children and teens aged 1 to 19.” The organization seeks to guarantee that every kid has a secure and happy home life, as well as to advocate for tighter gun laws, such as increased federal funding for gun violence research and universal background checks.

According to the victim’s parents, Schenk was a sixth-grader at Forest Edge Elementary School in nearby Oregon, Wisconsin. “With her siblings and father, our daughter enjoyed playing video games. She adored arts and crafts, dogs, and TikTok and Instagram, where she would upload humorous images and videos of herself and others. Our daughter was everything to us, and her death has crushed our family.”

According to NBC15, Oregon Schools Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom wrote a letter to community members saying the school district would take the appropriate steps to help anyone affected by the tragedy.

According to NBC15, Bergstrom remarked, “Our thoughts and condolences are with Carolanah’s family and others in our school community who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

The lads. This is a condensed version of the information.