After the shooting at a Texas high school, teachers’ unions are urging the Senate to pass gun legislation.

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s school massacre in Arlington, Texas, the nation’s top teachers unions are urging senators to pass gun reform.

On a Thursday news call, the presidents of the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), which together represent almost 4 million educators, requested that Congress act on gun regulation.

“The House has done its duty,” NEA President Becky Pringle told reporters, “by taking action this summer to protect our students and communities via common-sense gun violence prevention.” “It’s past time for the Senate to do the right thing and protect our children from senseless gun slaughter.” Randi Weingarten, president of the AFT, stated, “Teachers around the country are doing everything they can to assist our children in their recovery. We need the Congress, the Senate, and folks like [Maine Senator] Susan Collins, [Alaska Senator] Lisa Murkowski, and [West Virginia Senator] Joe Manchin to stand up and support the Biden administration’s efforts to ensure the protection of all of America’s children.” “We know that enacting red flag laws is effective. We know that enacting proper weapon storage legislation is effective. We understand that raising the age to acquire semi-automatic rifles to 21 years old is a good idea. We already know that establishing background checks on all gun sales is effective “Weingarten went on. “It shouldn’t be a point of contention. These common-sense safety measures have widespread bipartisan backing.” “Right now, I know all of us are lifting up in prayer the children, teachers, first responders, and parents, and there have been far too many of these at far too many schools,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz said during a press conference on Wednesday in response to the incident. Cruz has previously argued that gun regulation “worsens” violence and that Democrats’ calls for universal background checks and other measures are “ridiculous theater.” Their comments come only one day after a shooting at Timberview High School involving a student and another person. Four individuals were injured in the incident, including two teens and a pregnant instructor.

The shooting on Wednesday is the most recent in a school year that has seen the most violent return to courses in the charity Everytown for Gun Safety’s records.

