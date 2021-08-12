After the sellout pet product returns in stock, B&M shoppers “need” it.

Following the launch of B&M’s famous pet event, many have voiced their desire to get their hands on a sellout item.

The low-cost retailer has a devoted online following eager to keep up with its large selection of home décor, household essentials, food, DIY and garden supplies, and more.

B&M used to Instagram to announce the start of their pet event, which features the return of the much-loved pet stairs.

Home Bargains is a must-visit for anyone looking for a nostalgic chocolate bar.

B&M tweeted a photo of the pet stairs with a little Dachshund sitting on top of them, which was originally posted by @henryandharvey1521.

“Our #BigPetEvent just opened this morning with plenty of savings and interesting things for your furry friends!” the shop captioned the photo.

“These pet steps are BACK IN STOCK and are perfect for assisting little pets in gaining access to the sofa!

“Thank you for sharing your shot with us, @henryandharvey1521,” the caption reads.

“WHO has a pet who might benefit from this?”

Instagram

The snapshot received over 1,000 likes in the first hour after it was shared on the famous social networking platform.

In the comments area, hundreds of shoppers expressed their opinions.

“God, I hope I can locate one this time!” Holly exclaimed. My dog is becoming old and finding it difficult to leap up! “I’m crossing my fingers.”

“Do you think Oakley needs these?” Ashleigh asked a friend. “Yes!” exclaimed her companion.

“Ooh, I’ll have to look into this,” Laura said.

“You two would adore these,” Chrissie said, tagging a friend.

“You need this for Nellie,” Aymee said, tagging a friend.

“Would need this soon,” Suzy remarked.

Other B&M customers just tagged their friends on social media to let them know about the event.