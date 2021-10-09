After the second U.S. steel spill, officials have restricted access to some Lake Michigan waters.

The Associated Press reported that numerous Lake Michigan beaches were closed on Friday after a U.S. Steel mill spilt oil into a river for the second time in less than two weeks.

The sheen was seen Thursday morning on Burns Waterway outside the U.S. Steel Midwest Plant in Portage, Indiana, according to company spokesperson Amanda Malkowski. By 8 p.m., though, it was no longer visible.

According to The Northwest (Indiana) Times, Malkowski claimed an existing boom absorbed the shine in the 120-square-foot area.

Malkowski stated, “No sheen was noticed entering or in Lake Michigan.” “We’re still looking at the cause.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As a precaution, U.S. Steel shut down the factory approximately 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Chicago, but operations were back to normal by Thursday night, she said.

According to spokesperson Barry Sneed of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, an investigation was underway.

The US Environmental Protection Agency did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s spill.

The Indiana Dunes National Park limited access to the lake off the adjoining Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk on Thursday as a precaution, according to spokesperson Bruce Rowe. “All other national park beaches are open at this time,” he said, adding that tourists can still go to the lakefront but not into the water. According to a town official, the adjoining community of Ogden Dunes has similarly closed access to Lake Michigan from their beach.

According to Indiana American Water spokesman Joe Loughmiller, the Ogden Dunes water treatment facility remained operational, and the spill was not expected to have an influence on the company’s Lake Michigan source water.

“We’re keeping a tight eye on our source water monitors and keeping in touch with all parties engaged in this circumstance,” he said on Thursday.

After U.S. Steel’s Portage factory released iron-tainted wastewater into the Burns Waterway in late September, the water company shut down that treatment plant for nearly a week.

The Indiana Dunes National Park’s Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront, as well as its beaches, were temporarily closed due to the rusty-colored discharge.

The inability of a vendor to provide sulfuric acid necessary for wastewater treatment was part of the cause of the September 26 disaster, according to U.S. Steel. According to preliminary tests, the iron-tainted effluent posed no health concern to the public.

After a few weeks, he was discharged. This is a condensed version of the information.