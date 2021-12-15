After the SEC proposed a crackdown, a loophole that allows for insider trading is in the crosshairs.

On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) advocated for the tightening of a rule that permits business insiders to prepare ahead of time to sell company stock in line with insider trading rules.

Progressives who oppose the 10b5-1 regulation argue that the constraints are too lax, allowing corporate insiders to “game the system” while staying within the law’s confines, according to Reuters.

Executives will be required to reveal their prearranged trading plans, as well as any changes made to them, under the new proposal. The SEC also wants to establish a 120-day “cooling-off period” between when a person signs up for a new plan and when they make their first trade. This period would be 30 days for people dealing in their own company’s stock.

The proposed rules would also restrict business executives from having multiple overlapping plans, which SEC Chair Gary Gensler opposes, according to Reuters, because insiders can “cherry-pick favorable plans as they like.”

“We’ve heard complaints about and noticed gaps in Rule 10b5-1 over the last two decades — gaps that today’s suggestions would help fix,” Gensler said in a statement released Wednesday. “Investors’ confidence in the markets is reflected in these concerns. It’s always a positive thing when we can boost investor confidence in the markets. It aids investors in making investment decisions. It decreases the cost of capital for businesses looking to obtain funds, expand, and innovate, making capital creation easier. I’m happy to support today’s proposal and, pending Commission approval, I’m looking forward to hearing from the public.” The SEC is also attempting to crack down on Wall Street fraud by requiring businesses to disclose the purchase of their own shares (known as a “buyback”) one business day after the trade is performed, rather than the present requirement of a quarterly notice.

“At a time when many Americans believe the stock market is rigged,” Amy Borrus, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Council for Institutional Investors, told Reuters in response to the new measures, “cleaning up practices that can be a pathway for abusive trades will help restore trust in our markets.”

