After the sale of a petrol station was approved by the watchdog, the Asda merger is nearing completion.

The UK Competition Commission has accepted an offer by Asda’s potential new owners to sell 27 gas stations in order to complete their acquisition agreement.

The billionaire Issa brothers and private equity firm TDR Capital agreed to buy the grocery business for £6.8 billion in October.

However, regulators have yet to approve the agreement after raising concerns in April that it could result in increased gasoline prices for motorists in 36 places.

Last month, the Issa brothers proposed a proposal in which they would sell 27 of their present forecourts.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Wednesday that it had “officially accepted” the proposal.

However, the new Asda owners must now find a buyer (or buyers) for the forecourt locations, which must be approved by the CMA.

The CMA update, according to the supermarket chain, will allow its management team to begin working with TDR and the Issa brothers on their new business objectives.

“We welcome today’s announcement from the CMA, which means we can now fully embark on the next stage of our journey under new ownership and work with Mohsin, Zuber, and TDR to build an even stronger Asda that gives our customers outstanding choice, value, and service in our stores and online,” said Asda CEO and president Roger Burnley.

“We welcome the CMA’s announcement today marking the end of its evaluation process and acceptance of our proposed undertakings,” TDR and the Issa Brothers stated in a joint statement.

“We can now move forward with our exciting plans for Asda, and we look forward to working with the Asda management team to invest in the business to drive development, including accelerating Asda’s online offer, sourcing more food from UK farmers, and improving customer convenience.”

The brothers’ forecourt conglomerate, EG Group, has 395 petrol stations, while Asda owns 323.