After the Rolex and Cartier raids, a suspected EncroChat dealer was named.

After Rolex watches, Cartier jewelry, and thousands of dollars in bank notes were confiscated in an Encrochat raid, a guy accused of distributing ecstasy, cocaine, and heroin was named today.

Merseyside Police carried out the raid in Crosby just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday as part of Operation Venetic.

The national inquiry is part of a larger probe into the usage of encrypted mobile devices, also known as EncroChat, in which offenders used and concealed code names.

“High-value Rolex watches, Cartier jewelry, and several thousand pounds in cash” were recovered in the raid, police said on Tuesday, “as part of an ongoing investigation into drug supply in Merseyside and beyond.”

A 34-year-old Crosby man has been charged in connection with the raid, according to police.

“Paul Agnew, 34, of Moor Drive, Crosby, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy), conspiracy to supply Class B drugs (cannabis), and acquiring/possessing criminal property,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman stated.

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in Wirral Magistrates Court today, July 14.”

The charge was verified to be related to Operation Venetic, which was made public just over a year ago.

Merseyside Police claim they’ve arrested over 130 people, charged 107 others, and sentenced 31 people to a total of 366 years in jail in that period.

Four loaded firearms and ammunition, £1.7 million in cash, and 72 kilograms of cocaine and heroin were also seized.

European law enforcement agencies collaborated with the National Crime Agency on Operation Venetic, which was backed up by police forces and Regional Organised Crime Units across the UK.

EncroChat has around 60,000 users globally, with roughly 10,000 in the United Kingdom, all of whom are involved in coordinating and planning the supply and sale of drugs and firearms, money laundering, and other illegal activity.

