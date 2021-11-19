After the Rittenhouse acquittal, Black Lives Matter claims that the system is upholding ‘White Supremacy.’

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse has prompted a response from Black Lives Matter.

The group remarked on Twitter, “This is how the systems conspire to cement #WhiteSupremacy.”

On all charges, #KyleRittenhouse was found not guilty.

This is how the systems work together to keep #WhiteSupremacy in place.

November 19, 2021 — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter)

They said, “Reminder: the system is operating as it should be. The system was designed to safeguard and maintain racial supremacy from the start.” After shooting and killing two individuals at Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges. The jury reached its conclusion on Friday, after nearly 26 hours of discussion.

On the night of August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse fatally murdered Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Gaige Grosskreutz, a paramedic, was also shot but survived his injuries.

Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with two charges of reckless endangerment with a dangerous weapon, one crime of first-degree intentional homicide, one offense of attempted homicide, and one case of first-degree reckless homicide.

He was also charged with having a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, but that allegation was dismissed by Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder before the jury began deliberations.

When the youngster fired on the men, his defense team claimed he was acting in self-defense. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time and was illegally equipped with a semiautomatic rifle, claimed he traveled from Illinois to assist in the protection of businesses during the protests.

Prosecutors claimed that Rittenhouse caused the life-threatening conditions by arriving in the city armed with an AR-15-style gun.

Rittenhouse sobbed and was held by his lawyers as the jury announced the judgment.

Following the shootings, many conservatives rallied around Rittenhouse, hailing him as a patriot for intervening in the tumultuous protests. To finance his bail, his supporters contributed more than $2 million.

Kenosha had been the location of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake at the time of the shootings. After being hit in the back, Blake, a 29-year-old Black father, was left largely paralyzed.

Blake was shot by a white police officer outside his apartment building during a domestic quarrel in front of three of his children. The incident was recorded on video. This is a condensed version of the information.