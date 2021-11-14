After the ‘ridiculous’ bottom two, Strictly announces the seventh celebrity to be eliminated.

Sara Davies of Dragons’ Den has been ousted from Strictly Come Dancing for the seventh time.

Following the public vote, the entrepreneur, 37, and her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec competed in a dance-off against social media star Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Tilly and Nikita were in the bottom two the week before against Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, but the judges once again saved them.

Carol Vorderman looks stunning in a leather gown and confesses that she “loves Liverpool.”

Sara and Aljaz danced an Argentine tango to Donna Summer’s No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).