After the revelation of Gruden’s homophobic emails, the only openly gay NFL player takes a personal day.

Carl Nassib, the only openly homosexual NFL player, has taken a personal day following the release of his former coach Jon Gruden’s homophobic emails.

According to the organization’s general manager, Mike Mayock, Nassib, who plays defensive end for the team, took a personal day away from the squad on Wednesday.

Mayock told reporters, “Let’s be honest, [Nassib] is a community of one that is openly gay.” “He just stated he had a lot to think about. There’s been a lot going on in the previous few days. Of course, we agree with that request.” Tight end Darren Waller, a teammate of Nassib’s, said he understands Nassib’s desire to take time off in light of Gruden’s homophobic, misogynist, and racist letters.

“When it comes to [being publicly gay], [Nassib] is pretty much a lone wolf,” Waller added. “Nobody should be in a position to tell him how he should feel. Nobody should be permitted to dictate how he should grieve. He is entitled to some alone time because he has a lot to process.” “I can’t imagine what he must be feeling and I respect him wanting to take his space and be able to come back clear-headed,” Waller added. “Someone you’ve invested in, battled with, and you come out and there’s a quote that says something like what was said, I can’t imagine what he must be feeling and I respect him wanting to take his space and be able to come back clear-headed.”

Gruden resigned on October 11 after The New York Times revealed that during his position as an ESPN analyst, he wrote inflammatory emails to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team.

Gruden referred to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as a “f**got” and a “clueless anti-football p**sy” in his emails. Gruden alluded to out homosexual football player Michael Sam as “a queer” in another email. Gruden also said that DeMaurice Smith, the NFL Players Association’s Black executive director, had “lips the size of michellin tires,” a racial slur to Black people’s bodies.

Gruden confirmed his departure in a tweet sent out late Monday night.

He wrote, "I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders." "I like the Raiders and don't want to be a nuisance. Thank you to everyone of Raider Nation's players, coaches, staff, and fans. I'm sorry if I offended anyone; it was never my intention." Mayock stated during the press briefing on Wednesday.