After the return of Virgil van Dijk, Nat Phillips stakes his claim on Liverpool’s future.

The return of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez from injury, according to Nat Phillips, is a ‘opportunity.’

Despite becoming a fan favorite last season as he helped Liverpool into the Champions League positions, the centre-back has been linked with a move away from Liverpool.

Phillips finished the season alongside Rhys Williams and loan standout Ozan Kabak, lining up with a variety of defensive mates.

With his future uncertain following Ibrahima Konate’s arrival from RB Leipzig, he sees the return of the Liverpool trio as an opportunity to “take on new things.”

He told Liverpoolfc.com, “That’s nothing new in football; you’ve always had tremendous competition for positions.”

“Obviously, with those boys returning and seeing them play again, it’s wonderful to have them back in front of you and be able to attempt to pick things up again, like I used to do when I saw them in training.

“You have to look at it as a chance. They’re three of the best defenders in the world; you’d be a fool if you didn’t take advantage of the opportunity to try new things and learn from their game.

“I’ve always been the same in that I don’t like to overthink or buy into it too much – the pros and disadvantages – because you don’t want to become complacent or, I don’t know, believe the hype too much.”

Phillips was left out of the first two mini-friendlies against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart, as Jurgen Klopp chose to play Joel Matip, Ben Davies, Ibrahima Konate, and Rhys Williams instead.

He played 44 minutes in a 1-0 win over FSV Mainz 05 thanks to an own goal by Luca Kilian.