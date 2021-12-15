After the red list was changed, a woman was placed in a £2,300 quarantine ‘prison.’

Janet Patton, from West Derby, flew to South Africa on November 13 for the first time in three years to see her family.

She flew out of Manchester Airport and was scheduled to return on December 12th.

Travel from the UK is prohibited in 17 countries.

While she was away on vacation, the government implemented restrictions requiring anyone returning to the UK from a red-list nation to stay in a quarantine hotel.

Due to concerns about the novel Omicron coronavirus type, South Africa is presently on the UK’s red list.

Janet had to alter her trip to one landing in Birmingham, which was the nearest location available, due to the reinstatement of quarantine hotels for red list travellers and the requirement to arrive in approved airports.

Janet arrived to the Holiday Inn Express, Yardley, on December 13 for a 10-day stay and is scheduled to leave on Christmas Eve.

Her husband, Jim, explained his wife’s position to The Washington Newsday. “Birmingham was the most northerly place she could go to, so she had to change flights to get there,” he explained.

“She was picked up by minivan and transported to the hotel, where she was told that all food should be ordered over the phone and dropped outside, which she accepted.

“She requested a sandwich but didn’t receive it for several hours, then for her evening meal, she ordered a chicken burger and chips, which she described as “inedible.” What was revealed was a disgrace. There was no milk in her breakfast when she got it.

“We expected the meals to be of a reasonable standard when we booked the hotel, especially after paying such a high price.”

“It appears that some fresh vegetables, boiled or jacket potatoes, are not covered by the cost.”

Jim alleges the hotel bill totaled more than £2,300, with an additional £200 option to have food delivered from other sources and laundry cleaned.

“We don’t expect Michelin star meals,” he remarked.

