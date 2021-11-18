After the recent puppy boom, ‘unusual’ dog breeds are gaining appeal.

Following the lockdown puppy boom, a number of ‘rare, odd, and vulnerable’ dogs are making a comeback, including the Queen’s favorite breed.

The Kennel Club is the largest organization in the United Kingdom dedicated to canine health, welfare, and training, with databases for pedigree dogs, crossbreeds, and a microchip reunification program.

In advance of its next Discover Dogs event, the canine welfare organization has revealed new data on breed popularity, and there are some startling trends.

The findings show a clear growth in popularity of “more odd breeds,” including those that were only recently designated as “vulnerable” due to low registration numbers.

This includes the Irish Red and White Setter, which was declared the most threatened breed in 2019, as well as the Field Spaniel and Pembroke Welsh Corgi, which have long been favorites of the Queen.

During the epidemic, demand for the monarch’s beloved Corgi increased by 65 percent, with almost 1,500 puppies registered.

Newly recognized breeds such as the White Swiss Shepherd Dog – which saw the biggest growth in popularity of all, at 173 percent – and the Russian Toy were also among the top 10 fastest climbers.

Long-time British favorites including the Yorkshire terrier, King Charles spaniel, and West Highland white terrier, or ‘Westie,’ did not do as well: according to The Kennel Club’s research, popularity of these breeds has declined.

When it comes to the most popular animal breeds, the well-known Labrador retriever, French bulldog, Cocker spaniel, Bulldog, Springer spaniel, and Dachshund still snagged the top five slots.

These changes are considered to be the result of lockdown puppy buyers having more time at home to investigate lesser-known breeds that would suit their lifestyle better.

“We are all aware that many individuals turned to canine companionship during the epidemic, with Britain enjoying a surge in puppy ownership,” Bill Lambert, a spokesperson for The Kennel Club, told TeamDogs.

“However, the fact that many of these puppies are lesser-known, and even fragile, breeds is a pleasant surprise.

“It appears that some would-be owners have been utilizing because many of us have spent much more time at home during the last two years.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”