After the rail project was put on hold, the NY/NJ Port Authority must figure out how to spend $2 billion.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey must figure out how to spend the money after a $2 billion rail link project for LaGuardia Airport was placed on hold, as well as identify a new mass-transit solution for the airport.

According to NBC New York, the project was halted due to public outcry and a lawsuit filed by local and environmental groups. Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as well as Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a portion of the area where the train link would run, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, have all spoken out against the project.

In addition, after the case was filed, the Federal Aviation Administration, which had granted environmental approval in July, asked the Port Authority to reconsider.

The Port Authority is conducting a thorough examination of potential alternative mass transit options to LaGuardia Airport at Governor Hochul’s request, according to a news release.

The Port Authority, which manages the airport, stated on Tuesday that it had formed a group to look into various options for LaGuardia, including a ferry service, dedicated bus lanes, and a subway extension. LaGuardia is one of the few major airports that lacks a rail connection.

Mike Brown, the former London transportation commissioner and managing director of Heathrow Airport, Philip Washington, the CEO of Denver International Airport and former CEO of the Los Angeles Metro, and Janette Sadik-Khan, the former New York City transportation commissioner, make up the panel.

The formation of the group, according to Tom Wright, president and CEO of the Regional Plan Association, a New York-based think tank, was “the correct action at a vital time for our area.”

Federal regulators approved a 1.5-mile (2.4-kilometer) elevated railway connecting the airport to a train station at CitiField in Queens in July, but the plan drew criticism from Governor Hochul and other politicians, as well as a lawsuit by an environmental group.

Critics argue that the rail link would affect the Queens areas it passes through and that it would not be significantly faster than driving because it would require riding a train or subway to places east or west before switching to the rail link.

Riverkeeper Inc. and neighborhood groups filed a complaint in September alleging that the project was rushed through.