After the racism incident, Lord Kamlesh Patel has been tasked with guiding transformation at Yorkshire cricket.

Lord Kamlesh Patel, the new chairman of Yorkshire Cricket Club, has been tasked with driving the “transformation that is required” as the club attempts to address its racism crisis.

After previous chairman Roger Hutton resigned over the county’s handling of the Azeem Rafiq case, Lord Patel was installed on Friday.

Hutton stormed out of the club, calling on others to do the same, including chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

Lord Patel of Bradford, a respected former England and Wales Cricket Board board member who chairs the governing body’s South Asian advisory group, has been tasked with charting a course beyond the current scandal, which has resulted in the club losing sponsors and public criticism from politicians and campaign groups.

Lord Patel, who is scheduled to address at a press conference on Monday, is prepared for the work ahead of him.

“I’m looking forward to moving this club ahead and driving the transformation that is needed,” he stated in a brief statement. The club must learn from its mistakes in the past, re-establish trust, and re-establish links with our communities.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, including reading the panel’s report (on Rafiq’s claims) so we can start learning from our mistakes.”

One of his first jobs would be to decide on Arthur and Moxon’s futures, after outgoing Hutton urged them to quit.

Both are not expected to leave, according to Moxon, who told the PA news agency: “There’s a new chair in place, and it’s entirely in his hands what happens now.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise completely to Azeem,” Hutton said in a statement released this week ahead of his appearance before the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on November 16.

“There has been a consistent unwillingness on the part of the club’s leadership members of the board and senior management to apologize, recognize that racism existed, and move forward.” For the majority of my time at the club, I encountered a culture that is resistant to change and challenge.

“I accept responsibility for failing to encourage them to take adequate and timely action during my tenure as chairman.” I am now.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”