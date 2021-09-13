After the race was incorrectly extended, the marathon leader was overtaken in the home straight.

After being passed in the last stretch of a marathon course that was later revealed to be 621 yards (568 meters) too long, a marathon runner expressed his disappointment.

The men’s Brighton Marathon on England’s south coast came to a dramatic conclusion this weekend, with runner Neil McClements catching opponent Ollie Garrod in the final 200 yards.

After finishing the course in 2 hours and 33 minutes, McClements was proclaimed the winner. However, the victory is now in jeopardy due to the error, which was discovered two hours after the race started.

While Garrod, a 28-year-old accountant, was “frustrated” by the error, he recognized the inherent problems of measuring such great distances.

“It’s disheartening when it’s a race as big as Brighton, which is an established track that hasn’t changed in the better part of a decade,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“So it’s upsetting from that perspective,” she says, “but I’m more frustrated for the folks who were close to a sub-three or a milestone time for them.”

“I organize some events myself, so I understand the difficulties that volunteers have; occasionally it’s a case of a volunteer placing the cone in the incorrect location.”

Verity Hopkins won the women’s marathon in 2 hours and 52 minutes, with no controversy.

“We would like to apologize to our marathon participants that the route today has measured 568m too long,” Brighton Marathon Weekend organizers tweeted on Sunday, September 12.

“We are deeply sad that this has harmed our athletes, and we hope that it hasn’t tainted the experience of what has been an incredible comeback after 18 months.”

Other race participants have expressed their concerns about the course in response to the inaccuracy.

“This explains why the 3:30 pacers were moving so fast in the early stages – they thought they were behind, but all the mile markers were in the wrong place,” Nik Argiropoulos tweeted. “This isn’t good.”

“I assume the mile marks were all correct,” Paul Addicott stated.

“Ideally, pacers would have progressively gained time, but it’s a lot of strain to discover you’re 5 minutes behind halfway.”

The organizers of what is regarded as the. This is a condensed version of the information.