After the Queen dies, future King Charles may be tougher on Prince Andrew, according to the author.

A biographer tells This website that when Queen Elizabeth II dies and his brother wins the throne, Prince Andrew’s royal claims may be jeopardized.

The Duke of York, the monarch’s favorite son, has been allowed to preserve his honorary position as colonel-in-chief of the Grenadier Guards, a British Army regiment.

The title was “in abeyance,” according to a Buckingham Palace official, but Prince Harry lost his military titles, including Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The Grenadier Guards, according to The Sunday Times, want a different royal appointed to the position in the aftermath of the Jeffrey Epstein affair, but the queen has stated that she does not want Andrew deprived of his position.

Prince Charles, according to Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell, and the Palace, could have a different opinion.

“If Prince Charles does succeed to the throne, there is traditionally some animosity between Prince Charles and Andrew because when Charles was down in the polls during the Diana disaster, Andrew was planning a palace coup where he would take over as regent until William was old enough to take the throne,” he said.

In his work, the author describes how Charles believed Andrew had Edward’s support in announcing a regency at the time the queen died.

The prince believed Andrew and his wife Sarah Ferguson devised the scheme with Princess Diana, who also expressed her desire for William to succeed Charles as king.

“The longer this [Epstein controversy] goes on, the more tainted Andrew will become, whether he cooperates or not,” Cawthorne continued.

“I don’t believe Charles, even as king, would have the power to compel him to testify to the FBI. That is the government’s responsibility. As with Harry and Meghan, he might be able to persuade Andrew to give up his HRH, etc.”

Prince Charles’ intention to trim down the monarchy, excluding family members not in the direct line, sparked tensions between the brothers in the 1990s.

Even years before the Epstein controversy, historian Robert Lacey stated in Battle of Brothers, a history of Harry and William, that Charles intended Andrew to lose his post as part of attempts to thin down the monarchy.

