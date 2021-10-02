After the pub was chastised on TripAdvisor for a 40p pricing hike, the owner responded brilliantly.

On TripAdvisor, a famous bar in Southport received a scathing review due to pricing hikes.

Regular customers at the Masons Arms of Anchor Street in Southport town centre noted a 40p increase in the price of the round they bought, according to the review.

The round, which consisted of two pints of premium beer, was an usual round for those who believed it was excessive.

In a 76mph front garden incident, a drunk driver killed a teenager.

“We finally got around to visiting this pub after over 20 years of living in Southport,” one customer commented on TripAdvisor. We found it to be clean, efficient, and comfortable.

“As a result, whenever we came into town, we started going there. However, when we called there tonight, we saw that the round had increased by 40 pence. When my husband inquired about it, he was told that one of the drinks had been raised by that amount.

“Only to be warned that the price of the other drink we purchased will be rising soon as well. 2 pints of quality lager for £8.40, with the price set to rise soon?

“My spouse noted that a round of golf at £9 is getting a little pricey. However, because it is a welcoming environment, we decided to stay for a second drink.

“In the meantime, the bartenders switched around, and I believe the landlady had arrived.

“I overheard her remark, if you want a cheap pint, go to Wetherspoons,” in a hushed exchange between the two. I’m offended since I’m used to paying a bit more for a higher-quality product.

“I know this was meant at us because there was only us and another couple in the entire pub!” Unprofessional!”

On TripAdvisor, the bar currently has a 4.5 star rating and is ranked number five out of 27 for nightlife in Southport.

The proprietor of the bar was disappointed by the charges of unprofessionalism in the review.

The owner quickly responded on the review site, arguing that the sudden increase would not have been gradual if they hadn’t been undercharging for alcohol throughout the pandemic.

“I’m sorry you believe 40 pence is a big increase,” they said. We had established the.” “The summary comes to an end.”