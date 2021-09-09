After the problems with Alisson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool could face more FIFA suspensions.

If the Premier League’s current dispute with the Brazilian FA is not resolved, Liverpool could be without a number of senior players for upcoming matches, including their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

The Reds are one of a number of English top-flight clubs set to be without their Brazilian internationals this weekend after the Selecao invoked FIFA’s “five-day rule” in response to Premier League clubs’ refusal to release their players due to Brazil’s current red list country status and the UK government’s coronavirus quarantine rules.

FIFA reluctantly agreed to take this action at the request of the Brazilian FA, though the Premier League is still in talks and is working to find a solution, with the affected clubs, including Liverpool, contesting such a ruling given the unprecedented circumstances that prevented players from being able to travel and report for national team duty without being required to do so.

With FIFA having unsuccessfully lobbied the government to exempt the affected players from quarantine, it sets a bad precedent moving forward with the current covid travel restrictions in place, with a number of players at risk of missing future matches if their respective nations chose to invoke FIFA’s “five-day rule.”

Brazil has three matches scheduled for the October international break, followed by doubleheaders in November and January/February, with all seven matches taking place in current red-list countries.

The Selecao is scheduled to visit Venezuela on October 7 before traveling to Colombia on October 10 and hosting Uruguay on October 14.

If no agreement can be reached and the present UK travel laws and restrictions remain unchanged, Premier League clubs will have to stop their players from being called up if they do not want them to be quarantined in a hotel for ten days when they return.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp may be missing Alisson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino for their matches against Watford on October 16 and Atletico Madrid on October 19. “The summary has come to an end.”