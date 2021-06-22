After the previous version was removed by the authorities, a motorised ‘parklet’ was put in Warwickshire town.

After the previous version was removed by the council, a ‘parklet’ based on a classic Peugeot van was erected in a Warwickshire town.

During last September’s ‘Car Free Day,’ Adam Tranter erected a’mini park’ in a Kenilworth parking space, replete with a bench, flowers, and artificial turf.

Tranter told the PA news agency, “I thought I’d see what people would do.” “People started sitting on it and taking pictures of it, and they appeared to enjoy it.”

The setup was taken away by the council six months later after a single complaint was filed against it.

With a new motorised parklet based on a 1970s Peugeot Ape van, Tranter has resurrected the notion. The van, which is equipped with a bench, flowers, and pots, is insured and has a resident’s permission, allowing it to park legally in the high street’s car parking area.

The van is strategically located to allow people to stop and chat or take a break from their daily routine.

“I think this is a good way to get people thinking about how we might improve our public space,” Tranter added. “If you allow communities some leeway, you’ll probably discover that the places where people live and work are a little nicer.”

“There is still enough of parking,” says one resident, “but many people walk to the shops, and if they have a place to sit, they are more likely to use the local high street rather than driving out of town.”

The van’parklet’ was created over the course of a month and was erected on Sunday, June 20. Visitors are now welcome to stop and try it out.