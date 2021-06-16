After the Premier League fixtures are revealed, Farhad Moshiri will question new Everton boss Farhad Moshiri.

As usual, there will be 38 games, 19 at home and 19 on the road. Isn’t that the top and bottom of it?

Every season is the same. You compete against each squad twice to see how many points you can score. Correct?

Yes, but the new season’s calendar will have seem far more convoluted than that as Everton ran their finger down the fixture list this morning.

Carlo Ancelotti has left behind a club with lopsided results. Whose on-the-road performances and points totals would have had them nervously looking over their shoulders, but what they did at home would have had them nervously looking over their shoulders.

Finishing slap bag in the middle of the table felt right for a squad with such a Jekyll and Hyde mentality.

The fact that this team is now without a manager simply adds to the confusion.

The new fixtures have not been disclosed since the summer of 1998, when the club was in the process of appointing Walter Smith, and Everton has been without a manager.

The Premier League does not wait for anyone, so as the powers that be at Goodison Park read over their new calendar today, you can bet they’ll be more interested in the games that are typically overlooked.

Less on games against Liverpool or Manchester City, for example, and more on games against Burnley in September, Newcastle after Christmas, and Villa when they visit Goodison Park in January.

Or the games against Leeds in February, Palace in April, and the newly promoted teams Norwich, Watford, and Brentford at home.

Everton collected up too few points from these kind of games last season. The games that shattered chances of making the European Championships.

These are the fixtures that many Evertonians will have noticed this morning.

