After the postponement of Everton’s match against Newcastle, Ralph Hasenhuttl expresses concerns.

Due to Covid and injuries in Newcastle’s camp, Everton’s game against the Magpies was postponed on Tuesday night.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe already had an undefined number of Covid cases in his roster, but injuries to Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin further reduced the squad’s size.

Newcastle United were declared unable to compete at Goodison Park by the Premier League, and their match against Southampton on Sunday is now in jeopardy.

After Newcastle’s game at Everton was postponed, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl had his say.

If a team has 13 senior players and one goalie, the Premier League mandates that they play games.

“There’s talk about canceling games because clubs have a lot of injuries, but there were moments last season when we had nine players out injured – and we played academy guys,” Southampton manager Mark Hughes explained.

“That was perhaps the most difficult half of the season here.” Injuries aren’t considered Covid cases. Injuries are also a part of our lives.

“In their last game, they (Newcastle) had seven or eight players on the bench, and now they have two additional injuries.”

“Thirteen players plus one should enough” (goalkeeper). “This is the Premier League’s message.” Hassenhuttl is dealing with his own injury issues, but the Saints want to play.

“Like always, we’ll prepare for the game with the players we have,” Hasenhuttl said.

“We aren’t complaining about it.” We’re going with the flow. We all know this is the toughest league in the world.”