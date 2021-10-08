After the Pope’s call for clemency went unheeded, Missouri dioceses say the death penalty is “degrading.”

After confessing to killing convenience store workers in 1994, Ernest Johnson was killed in Missouri on Tuesday. In a letter to Baptist Governor Mike Parson, a representative for Pope Francis wrote that the Pope “wishes to place before you the simple fact of Mr. Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life,” and that the Pope “wishes to place before you the simple fact of Mr. Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life.” Following Parson’s refusal to intervene, a group of Catholic leaders issued a statement expressing their disappointment, claiming that the death penalty “does not make Missouri a safer or more civil state,” but rather “degrades us as a society and teaches our children that violence is the proper response to violence.” “Ernest Lee Johnson’s crimes were heinous and deserve to be punished,” St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, Kansas City-St. Joseph Bishop James Johnston Jr., Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight, and Springfield-Cape Girardeau Bishop Edward Rice said in a statement. “However, because Missouri has demonstrated itself to be a pro-life state, we should stop using the death penalty as a means of dealing with violent crimes.”

Johnson’s death is the first in Missouri in 16 months and the seventh in the United States this year.

In the mercy petition and court filings, Johnson’s lawyers claimed that repeated IQ tests revealed that he was cognitively impaired and that executing him would be a violation of the United States Constitution. He also had fetal alcohol syndrome, and when a benign tumor was removed in 2008, he lost a large amount of brain tissue.

Parson’s spokesman declined to comment on Thursday.

In 2013, after convicted killer Andre Cole was executed, Catholic leaders made a similar call to then-Democratic Governor Jay Nixon to cease Missouri executions. Nixon, a Methodist, did not put an end to executions during his eight years in power, as 21 were carried out. Since Parson took office as governor in June 2018, three persons have been executed.

Pope John Paul II persuaded Democratic Governor Mel Carnahan to grant clemency to Darrell Mease, who was facing death for killing three people, during his visit to St. Louis in 1999.

Pope Francis modified church teaching in 2018 to say that capital punishment should never be used. This is a condensed version of the information.