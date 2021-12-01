After the politicization of COVID, Kansas’ top health official claims he was “fauci’d” out of his job.

According to the Associated Press, the doctor who guided Kansas through the COVID-19 outbreak has been “Fauci’d” out of his position.

Dr. Lee Norman told the Kansas News Service that he was forced to retire from his posts as state health officer and director of the state Department of Health and Environment.

He blamed his dismissal on strained relations between Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and the state’s Republican-led legislature. Many Republicans in Kansas’ legislature have spoken out against vaccine requirements and other COVID-19-prevention efforts.

“”It was severely hampered by the division,” Norman added. It was like jamming a stick through a bicycle’s spokes. There are several states where this type of confrontation has not occurred.” He noted parallels between his dismissal and the right’s treatment of Dr. Anthony Fauci, particularly during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

“I believe the Trump administration’s disgraceful treatment of public health experts created the environment for the same thing to happen at the state level,” Norman added. “Fauci had been Fauci’d. And, to be honest, I believe I was Fauci’d.” Kelly publicly rejected President Joe Biden’s planned vaccine mandate for government employees shortly before Norman’s departure. The mandate resulted in the loss of public or county health officials in 48 Kansas counties, which Norman referred to as a “brain drain” and endorsed COVID-19 immunization.

He stated, “The immunizations are safe.” “One of the counter-narratives asserting that natural immunity is superior to vaccine-induced immunity is just false. The longer non-immune people roam the Earth, the more varieties will arise.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Since Kelly assumed office in January 2019, Norman has been the health department’s top administrator. Janet Stanek, a long-serving hospital administrator from Topeka, immediately took his post.

Norman’s departure was announced by Kelly, who praised him as “the most consequential” leader in the department’s history.

Early in the coronavirus epidemic, Norman was likely the most prominent Kelly adviser, typically standing behind her in a white lab coat. In recent months, though, he has been less prominent.

